WATCH NOW: 10 arrested after Southlake Mall protests end in tear gas

HOBART — A lengthy rally at Southlake Mall seeking justice for George Floyd came to a chaotic end Sunday evening as police took people into custody and apparently fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the ground to prevent protesters from marching toward I-65.

Police were telling people near Southlake Mall to leave the area or they would be arrested.

The police presence included two helicopters and a drone, as well as several K-9 units.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said some protesters removed nozzles from pumps at a Luke gas station near the mall and let gasoline run onto the ground, apparently with the intention of igniting it. Martinez said a sheriff's department tactical team stepped in and made at least one arrest.

Officers were onsite at noon prior to the 1 p.m. event, which had 10 arrests throughout the day, Martinez said. Arrests included four juveniles, he said.

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken, located at 1555 E 82nd Ave., and Shoe Carnival, located at 2340 E. 80th Ave., had broken windows, but that's the main extent of the damage.

“I’m proud of the way, once again, that Region law enforcement worked together to keep this from being much worse," Martinez said. "These guys did an incredible job.”