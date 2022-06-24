WATCH NOW: 200 gather in Valparaiso to protest ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

VALPARAISO — Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned in a landmark Supreme Court decision, Region organizers pulled together a demonstration in downtown Valparaiso with hundreds in attendance.

The Friday evening gathering in front of the Porter County Courthouse elicited honks, cheers and jeers from passersby.

Julie Storbeck, president of Northwest Indiana NOW, estimated 200 people attended the rally that was organized in just four hours. Northwest Indiana NOW and Antisexist Action organized the demonstration, which is among many across the nation. She said the turn out shows how many Americans are in favor of abortion rights.

“There are more of us than there are of them,” Storbeck said.

Katie Georgia, of Valparaiso, said she was appalled at the decision by the Surpreme Court, stating that women of lower socioeconomic status will suffer the most as a consequence.

“Actually seeing younger people out here has been heartening,” Georgia said. “This is their future. We are doing this for our daughters, our nieces, our granddaughters. It’s empowering, and it’s touching to see.”

Noel Evans, member of Nasty Women of Porter County, spoke at the event and brought her black Lab, Poppy, to the rally. She said reading the news Friday was surreal and maddening, and that protests like this are just the beginning.

“It’s horrible,” Evans said. “It’s the first time a major civil right has been retracted. We didn’t think this would happen.”

Women, men and children of all ages marched around the courthouse, chanting “My body, my choice” and “They say no choice, we say pro-choice.”

Sue Kukurugya, of Valparaiso, protested alongside her daughter. She believes this ruling could be a slippery slope to women losing more rights down the road, such as access to contraceptives.

“I’m incredibly angry,” Kukurugya said. “We know it was coming, but still I feel sadness and anger at the same time. Now we are just waiting for Indiana to follow suit with the special session coming up.”

Looking at the generations that came before and the future generations, she said it feels like a huge back slide.

“It’s disheartening,” Kukurugya said. “We are going backwards again. My mother grew up in a time when she wasn’t able to get her own bank account or a car loan without her husband. Women only got to vote in Indiana in the 1920’s. From my mom to me, we got a little bit of rights, but now to my daughter’s generation, we are going backwards.”

Taylor Pentecost, of Valparaiso, and her friends were spending time downtown when they saw the protest and jumped in.

“We were already frustrated with this,” Pentecost said. “And then we saw this happening. It’s a feeling of weird sadness. We knew it was coming, but now it’s real.”

Erin Arzich, of Valparaiso said it’s important other young people such as them join the fray in advocating for women’s rights.

“I think it’s important because we are the future,” Arzich said. “We are also responsible for looking out for the younger generations, and getting them more into politics and policy.”

Storbeck and other organizers said there is still much to be done, with a long road ahead.

Northwest Indiana NOW is currently working with the Hoosier Abortion Fund, which pays for anyone in need of abortion services.

With Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s special session upcoming on July 6, Storbeck expects the state will outlaw abortions in Indiana.

“I don’t know how we are going to get people to the statehouse but if anyone wants to go, we will work in coalition with other groups to get people down to the statehouse for the July 6 special session,” Storbeck said.

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.