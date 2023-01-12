 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
promotion web only alert featured top story urgent

WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 1/12/23

  • 0

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Click below for full stories and coverage.

Holcomb pledges to play until the buzzer to boost Indiana: https://bit.ly/3vW38SO

Rokita opposes governor's call to boost Indiana education funding: https://bit.ly/3ixdoOm

'We're spending too much money': Hammond school board hears financial update: https://bit.ly/3vVm0l9

Porter County councilman accused of defamation over Jan. 6 post says truth is his defense: https://bit.ly/3INPXLH

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Brutal, bloody battles’: Russia’s ‘insane’ fight for Soledar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts