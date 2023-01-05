Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Click below for full stories and coverage.

Lake County Republican Party chairman is resigning: https://bit.ly/3QfnQ9Q

Local candidates line up to file for spring primary: https://bit.ly/3GRk8QN

Portage children running outside naked, living in feces and mold-smeared home, new charges say: https://bit.ly/3ic7pP5

Aetna, Community Healthcare System reach extension, preventing health care disruption: https://bit.ly/3WR4dr2

Check out prep results from Wednesday, Jan. 4, and late results from Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023: https://bit.ly/3CrOsPc

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.