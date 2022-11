Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Click below for full stories and coverage.

Repeat drunken driver nearly rear-ended vehicle along U.S. 20 in Portage, cops say: http://bit.ly/3tnLI0s

Expanded gaming floor ups the volume at Hard Rock Casino: http://bit.ly/3hE9qTa

Versatile Payton Young 'a rock' amongst Merrillville linebackers: http://bit.ly/3TyVY0i

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

219 News Now is sponsored by Strack & Van Til.