WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 11/17/22

  • 0

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Click below for full stories and coverage.

'Ready for Eddie': State Sen. Melton announces bid for mayor of Gary: http://bit.ly/3Oc8aTL

River Oaks Center security guard shot and killed Wednesday afternoon; police searching for suspects, official says: http://bit.ly/3OgOYnR

NiSource donates $50,000 to feed chronically ill through Meals on Wheels: http://bit.ly/3EfyJCL

Strack & Van Til donates $100,000 to Salvation Army: http://bit.ly/3Xafl2Q

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

