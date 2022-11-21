 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 11/21/22

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Click below for full stories and coverage.

Iger returns to lead Disney after rocky 2 years under Chapek: http://bit.ly/3TVqamB

Indiana Supreme Court likely ends legal career of onetime Gary casino executive: http://bit.ly/3VwPzV1

Lowell High School trades building completes major upgrades: http://bit.ly/3hPYfHc

Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen runs for 358 yards, 5 TDs to lead Andrean back to state: http://bit.ly/3XmSe5i

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

