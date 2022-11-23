 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
promotion web only alert top story urgent

WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 11/23/22

  • 0

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Click below for full stories and coverage.

Global cosmetic firm Orean Beauty relocates from South Holland to Hobart, will hire as many 120 workers: http://bit.ly/3Eu9Ovz

Congressman Mrvan testifies for tariffs protecting steelworkers in Burns Harbor: http://bit.ly/3gsY846

Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen runs for 358 yards, 5 TDs to lead Andrean back to state: https://bit.ly/3XmSe5i

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China doubles down on ‘zero COVID’ policy as cases skyrocket

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts