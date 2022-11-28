 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
promotion web only alert top story urgent

WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 11/28/22

  • 0

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Click below for full stories and coverage.

Calumet Region exhibit at Field Museum tells 'nationally significant' story of Northwest Indiana: http://bit.ly/3VfliKw

Crown Point schools cancel Monday classes due to possible network compromise: http://bit.ly/3Vaucc6

Republican John Cannon seeking to return as mayor of Portage: http://bit.ly/3F8luFD

Andrean's dreams of repeat title dashed by Evansville Mater Dei in Class 2A title game: http://bit.ly/3F9XUbE

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study: Mars used to be a giant ocean

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts