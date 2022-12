Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Click below for full stories and coverage.

Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race: https://bit.ly/3BwlcGi

Indiana appeals ruling that near-total abortion ban violates religious freedom protections: https://bit.ly/3VTvkRX

Not enough staff to operate Deep River ice skating rink this winter, lifeguard recruitment going 'well' for summer: https://bit.ly/3Hwarro

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.