WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 12/22/22

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Judge delays ruling on closure of Franciscan Health Hammond: https://bit.ly/3PJ7fuM

Cline Avenue Bridge raising tolls Jan. 1, 2023: https://bit.ly/3FNCVKP

PNW faculty vote intensifies calls for Keon's resignation: https://bit.ly/3hO8ImX

INDOT, South Shore Line prepare for winter storm and treacherous travel: https://bit.ly/3VgsLrJ

Andrean's Drayk Bowen makes it official, signs with Notre Dame: http://bit.ly/3WiuBtH

