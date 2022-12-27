 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 12/27/22

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Northwest Indiana native and UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45: https://bit.ly/3I4v7XO

Goose rescued from frozen sand at Indiana Dunes State Park, DNR says: https://bit.ly/3hNKTvL

JERRY DAVICH: Are you aware of the 'hidden homeless' people in our Region?: https://bit.ly/3hYSk2X

Highland's Keil coming into her game after switching shooting hand: https://bit.ly/3WOjtV1

