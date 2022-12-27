Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Click below for full stories and coverage.

Northwest Indiana native and UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45: https://bit.ly/3I4v7XO

Goose rescued from frozen sand at Indiana Dunes State Park, DNR says: https://bit.ly/3hNKTvL

JERRY DAVICH: Are you aware of the 'hidden homeless' people in our Region?: https://bit.ly/3hYSk2X

Highland's Keil coming into her game after switching shooting hand: https://bit.ly/3WOjtV1

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.