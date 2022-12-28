Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Historians, legal scholars urge Indiana Supreme Court to strike down near-total abortion ban: https://bit.ly/3Ww9LXL

J's Breakfast Club closes current location as it prepares to move to larger space: https://bit.ly/3G33X0S

Indiana attorney general urges Hoosiers to delete TikTok app from their devices: https://bit.ly/3Z73bZJ

Hammond Public Library closed after catastrophic water leak: https://bit.ly/3I5Te8A

No. 1 Purdue headlines Top 25 poll again: https://bit.ly/3Wy8KyC

