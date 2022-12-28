 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 12/28/22

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Click below for full stories and coverage.

Historians, legal scholars urge Indiana Supreme Court to strike down near-total abortion ban:  https://bit.ly/3Ww9LXL

J's Breakfast Club closes current location as it prepares to move to larger space: https://bit.ly/3G33X0S

Indiana attorney general urges Hoosiers to delete TikTok app from their devices:  https://bit.ly/3Z73bZJ

Hammond Public Library closed after catastrophic water leak: https://bit.ly/3I5Te8A

No. 1 Purdue headlines Top 25 poll again: https://bit.ly/3Wy8KyC

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

