Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Click below for full stories and coverage.

New Valparaiso recycling schedule begins next week: https://bit.ly/3WD4Nsk

Longtime Hammond basketball coach Leroy Harwell dies at 77: https://bit.ly/3i4DhVE

U.S. Steel to lay off 244 workers when it idles tin operations at Gary Works: https://bit.ly/3WBS4pJ

Lou Malnati's bringing famous deep dish pizza to Crown Point: https://bit.ly/3G40nne

Twisted Sugar serving sweets in Crown Point and Valpo: https://bit.ly/3CcSrPD

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.