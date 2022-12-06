Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.
Click below for full stories and coverage.
Sneezing driver triggered fatal crash; deceased identified, Porter County police say: https://bit.ly/3urym3N
Harris wins leadership role in national organization of Black state legislators: https://bit.ly/3Fe7V6G
Twin Peaks restaurant planning to come to Schererville: http://bit.ly/3Fe7XLQ
Check out prep results from Monday, Dec. 5: https://bit.ly/3h4GILA
Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.