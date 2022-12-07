Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.
Click below for full stories and coverage.
Hammond woman injured in city jail wins out-of-court settlement: https://bit.ly/3UyAocZ
Portage couple finds stranger sleeping on their couch; visitor nabbed and charged, cops say: https://bit.ly/3VGjYQX
Whiting-Robertsale Chamber hosting downtown Whiting's first Kris Kringle Christmas Market: https://bit.ly/3F2sXVq
Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen wins Butkus Award for nation's top LB: https://bit.ly/3P9BevJ
Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.