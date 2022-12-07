 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
promotion web only alert featured top story urgent

WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 12/7/22

  • 0

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Click below for full stories and coverage.

Hammond woman injured in city jail wins out-of-court settlement: https://bit.ly/3UyAocZ

Portage couple finds stranger sleeping on their couch; visitor nabbed and charged, cops say: https://bit.ly/3VGjYQX

Whiting-Robertsale Chamber hosting downtown Whiting's first Kris Kringle Christmas Market: https://bit.ly/3F2sXVq

Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen wins Butkus Award for nation's top LB: https://bit.ly/3P9BevJ

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Flying robots are picking fruit in Israel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts