Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Click below for full stories and coverage.

MonoSol said it has offered up to 9% raises, would not require OT in 1st year of new contract: https://bit.ly/3W2GV0r

Bar club brightens holidays for police effort in Lake Station: https://bit.ly/3FgvknP

Check out prep results from Thursday, Dec. 8, and late results from Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022: https://bit.ly/3Fhm56Y

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.