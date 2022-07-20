WATCH NOW: 3 in custody after brawl in water park, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Three are in custody after a fight ensued at Deep River Water Park on Wednesday evening, police said.

Lake County Sheriff's Department said a man and a woman pushed a lifeguard around 5 p.m. Officers approached the individuals, who then tried to run and leave the property.

When officers attempted to catch them, they were surrounded by more than 30 people, and a ruckus ensued.

In addition to the three in custody, eight were detained for questioning, police said.

Lake County Sheriff's Department said it had no additional information at this time. Merrillville Police Department and Hobart Police Department assisted with the incident, helping disperse the crowd.