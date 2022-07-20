 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking urgent

WATCH NOW: 3 in custody after brawl in water park, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Lake County Sheriff Car stock

A brawl ensued when officers attempted to prevent individuals from leaving the waterpark.

 Provided

MERRILLVILLE — Three are in custody after a fight ensued at Deep River Water Park on Wednesday evening, police said.

Lake County Sheriff's Department said a man and a woman pushed a lifeguard around 5 p.m. Officers approached the individuals, who then tried to run and leave the property. 

When officers attempted to catch them, they were surrounded by more than 30 people, and a ruckus ensued.

In addition to the three in custody, eight were detained for questioning, police said.

Lake County Sheriff's Department said it had no additional information at this time. Merrillville Police Department and Hobart Police Department assisted with the incident, helping disperse the crowd.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts