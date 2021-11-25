WATCH NOW: 3 Northwest Indiana nonprofits receive funding to improve local waterways

The logjam portion of the project will remove 60 jams along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River between the Heron Rookery and Lake Michigan. Removal involves groups of two to six people, who paddle out to the jams via canoe. They then wade into the water, sometimes waste deep, and remove the logs using a combination of chain saws, gas-powered winches and good old-fashioned manual labor. Some logs will be left in the water along the edge of the river to maintain fish habitat, explained Rob Albrecht-Mallinger, a volunteer with both NIPA and the national park.

Logjams not only block paddlers from using the park's "water trails," they also cause erosion, Albrecht-Mallinger said.

"When a logjam completely blocks the river up, the current builds up and it starts to scour out and widen the river, you're losing land, you're losing trees, it's knocking out trails," he said.

The park has been relying on volunteers for removal, but with the grant funding a contractor can be hired.

"We're trying to take a broader look at the East Branch of the Little Calumet River, a corridor approach if you will, working in different areas to address the water quality and the habitat along the river," said Save the Dunes Program Director Katie Hobgood. "We're trying to improve the entire corridor in one fell swoop."