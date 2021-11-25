WATCH NOW: 3 Northwest Indiana nonprofits receive funding to improve local waterways

Donations collected in an old pickle jar perched atop a bait shop counter and one boy's love of kayaking have fueled an almost $400,000 watershed improvement project.
Hunter Potchen, 8, has picked up "a lot of garbage" since he started cleaning up the Deep River at just 5 years old. He even created an organization called Junior Solutions — his nickname is Junior — to fundraise for a new kayak launch. Then last year, after Potchen recruited the Shirley Heinze Land Trust to help with his mission, the project grew.
"I want to get everybody out of the house and back on the river," Potchen said.
Potchen's dream will soon be realized. Earlier this week, Shirley Heinze was awarded a $216,093 grant that, alongside $176,189 in matching funds, will help support revitalization along Deep River. Shirley Heinze was one of six nonprofits that received grants from the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund this year. Started in 2013, the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund is a public-private partnership managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation that works to improve the health and accessibility of waterways in the Chicago and Calumet areas.
The Chi-Cal fund awards grants to organizations that are "moving the dirt," actually building green infrastructure and restoring local habitat in the regions that surround the Chicago and Calumet waterways, NFWF Great Lakes Program Director Aislinn Gauchay said.
Two other nonprofits based in Northwest Indiana received grants: the Save the Dunes Conservation Fund and the Student Conservation Association. The projects that received funding are all tackling different issues in different areas, a strategy that Gauchay explained is key to addressing the "downstream" impacts of degradation.
"Waterways are only as healthy as the water that makes its way into those waterways through many different inputs," Gauchay said. "We have to think outside the water itself."
Critters and humans
Thinking "outside the water" includes looking at surrounding habitat, runoff and human access. The Chi-Cal fund sought out projects that were "a beautiful marriage of that ecological impact and importance of place and community,” Gauchay said.
Shirley Heinze will be pairing public access with environmental restoration by getting the New Chicago and Lake Station communities involved on the ground floor. Shirley Heinze is going to restore 23 1/2 acres of habitat surrounding the Deep River. Throughout the two-year project, the organization will also improve public access to the river, but not before hosting plenty of public feedback sessions, Shirley Heinze Executive Director Kristopher Krouse said.
“Not everybody uses nature in the same way ... we don’t want to put a big fishing pier out there if there’s nobody in town that likes to fish,” Krouse said. "We want to create a space that is utilized and designed by the community."
A fishing pier will most definitely be a part of the project if Potchen has anything to say about it. Potchen, who lists fishing and hunting as his favorite pastimes, said he also hopes to see benches and maybe even a farmers market.
All of the projects selected benefit both "the wildlife and critters that require this habitat be healthy and strong" and "the human communities that call this remarkable place home," Gauchay said.
Save the Dunes combined the human with the wild by targeting a problem that inhibits creatures great and small — log jams.
Save the land, save the water
Save the Dunes will be using the $210,783 it received, paired with $558,837 in matching funds, to partner with the Northwest Indiana Paddlers Association, Indiana Dunes National Park, Shirley Heinze, NIPSCO and the Porter County Department of Development and Stormwater Management on a two-year project that will remove logjams, reseed nearby habitat with native species, replace sections of boardwalk in the Indiana Dunes National Park and launch an outreach campaign to get people out on the water.
The logjam portion of the project will remove 60 jams along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River between the Heron Rookery and Lake Michigan. Removal involves groups of two to six people, who paddle out to the jams via canoe. They then wade into the water, sometimes waste deep, and remove the logs using a combination of chain saws, gas-powered winches and good old-fashioned manual labor. Some logs will be left in the water along the edge of the river to maintain fish habitat, explained Rob Albrecht-Mallinger, a volunteer with both NIPA and the national park.
Logjams not only block paddlers from using the park's "water trails," they also cause erosion, Albrecht-Mallinger said.
"When a logjam completely blocks the river up, the current builds up and it starts to scour out and widen the river, you're losing land, you're losing trees, it's knocking out trails," he said.
The park has been relying on volunteers for removal, but with the grant funding a contractor can be hired.
"We're trying to take a broader look at the East Branch of the Little Calumet River, a corridor approach if you will, working in different areas to address the water quality and the habitat along the river," said Save the Dunes Program Director Katie Hobgood. "We're trying to improve the entire corridor in one fell swoop."
The Student Conservation Association is addressing the roots of water quality issues quite literally — by planting trees.
Daiva Gylys, program manager for SCA, said the organization will match the $183,280 grant it received, using the money to plant 500 trees throughout East Chicago, Gary, Whiting, Hammond, Highland and Hobart. The SCA employs teams of five local young adults for eight to nine months, paying them to plant and maintain trees.
The crew will plant a selection of 45 to 50 different species, creating a diverse, disease-resistant habitat for wildlife. The trees will also help catch stormwater runoff. Deep root systems capture rainfall and help it soak into the soil, instead of flowing directly into the river. Slowing runoff reduces both flash flooding and pollution, as rich soil profiles help filter rainwater.
A meaningful Region
The Grand Calumet River was once surrounded by a diverse patchwork of dunes, swales, wetlands, forests, savannahs and prairies. Today, the river runs through 13 miles of the most heavily industrialized land in the U.S.
"We know that Northwest Indiana is home to a lot of industry as well a lot of residents," Gylys said. "There are a lot of sources of pollution in the Region that might contribute to degrading these watersheds that we know are extremely important not only for the local wildlife but also for the local residents that live there."
According to Shirley Heinze, the dune and swale preserves in Lake County have the highest concentration of endangered plant and animal species in Indiana. Another element that makes the Region unique is having a national park located in such an urban area, meaning involving local communities in restoration projects is especially important Hobgood said.
The space where the "urban and suburban world intersects with the natural world" has been key throughout history for economic development, the creation of infrastructure and for the simple act of finding peace in nature, Gauchay said.
"The waterways of the Chicago and Northwest Indiana region share a deep meaning to the residents of the region," Gauchay said. "There is an experience that's almost unlike anything when you are able to dip your toes into a living, breathing ecosystem like a waterway when you are no more than yards away from really developed areas."