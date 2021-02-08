 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: 75 cows flee NWI farm, stampede miles across major highways
A herd of cows stampedes down a major highway in LaPorte County. 

KINGSBURY — About 75 cows escaped from a LaPorte County dairy farm and galloped several miles on two major highways on a recent Saturday afternoon before being corralled.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek Allen Allen said he was off duty in his police car Saturday when he came across the herd running south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 35 at Kingsbury.

“They were in the roadway coming right at me. They were at a full gallop,” he said.

About 75 cows are returned to their farm after stampeding for several miles Saturday afternoon in LaPorte County

Allen said he did a U-turn and cut across the four-lane highway to get in front of the herd. He said he estimated the cows were running at about 15 mph.

He remained in front of them to warn oncoming drivers as the animals started heading east on U.S. 6.

He said drivers safely pulled over and whipped out cellphones to record what looked like an old-fashioned cattle drive without cowboys.

Police corral about 75 dairy cows who ventured on two highways after escaping from a LaPorte County dairy farm.

“I activated my emergency lights to make sure the oncoming motorists were aware there was an emergency on the roadway," Allen said. "They were very gracious and stopped along the roadway once they saw what was traveling directly behind me.”

One of the videotaping drivers was Drew Renz, who was heading home to Kingsford Heights from LaPorte.

LaPorte County Police Detective Jim Fish helps round up the herd.

Renz said he did a double take as the procession of cows turned from 500 South to U.S 35.

“I was in disbelief seeing the enormous herd freely running down the highway,” he said.

Renz caught up to the cows from behind and recorded while passing them in the opposite lanes of the four-lane highway.

“I knew I needed evidence of what I’d seen or my wife wouldn’t believe me,” he said.

LaPorte County Police Capt. Derek Allen Allen said he was off duty in his police car Saturday afternoon when he came across the herd running south in the northbound lanes of U.S 35 at Kingsbury. This picture was shot through the back window of a police car. 

Allen said was still driving ahead of the cows when he alerted the dairy farm owners, who were unaware the animals had escaped.

Some cows were corralled in a fenced area near U.S 6 and 700 South. The remaining galloped for another mile until rounded up in a field in the area of 800 South and Range Road.

Sheriff deputies, the farm owners and volunteer firefighters had the cows on their way back home about an hour later.

Allen said the cows were pretty exhausted after their sprint.

“You could tell they started to wear down after a bit. That’s a long track. They ran over 3 miles,” he said.

