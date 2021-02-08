WATCH NOW: 75 cows flee NWI farm, stampede miles across major highways

KINGSBURY — About 75 cows escaped from a LaPorte County dairy farm and galloped several miles on two major highways on a recent Saturday afternoon before being corralled.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek Allen Allen said he was off duty in his police car Saturday when he came across the herd running south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 35 at Kingsbury.

“They were in the roadway coming right at me. They were at a full gallop,” he said.

Allen said he did a U-turn and cut across the four-lane highway to get in front of the herd. He said he estimated the cows were running at about 15 mph.

He remained in front of them to warn oncoming drivers as the animals started heading east on U.S. 6.

He said drivers safely pulled over and whipped out cellphones to record what looked like an old-fashioned cattle drive without cowboys.

“I activated my emergency lights to make sure the oncoming motorists were aware there was an emergency on the roadway," Allen said. "They were very gracious and stopped along the roadway once they saw what was traveling directly behind me.”

One of the videotaping drivers was Drew Renz, who was heading home to Kingsford Heights from LaPorte.

