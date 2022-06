WATCH NOW: Air quality action day issued through Thursday

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued an air quality action day through Thursday.

High ozone levels are predicted for Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and LaPorte counties, and the advisory will be in effect until midnight Thursday.

"Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors," IDEM said in a release.

Ground-level ozone is created when sunny, hot weather combines with factors like vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors. Hot and dry stagnant air can cause air pollution to be trapped close to the ground.

These levels of ground-level ozone can irritate the lungs and cause coughing and breathing difficulties for those who are vulnerable.

While Wednesday's high was 88 degrees, Thursday will see a high of 92 degrees and sunny, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend will bring highs in the mid-80s with little chance of precipitation.

Individuals can reduce ozone by driving less, keeping car engines tuned and conserving energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat at 75 degrees or above in hot weather. The public is also asked not to refuel vehicles and not to use gasoline-powered equipment until after 7 p.m.

People can learn more about ozone and sign up for air quality alerts by visiting SmogWatch.IN.gov.

