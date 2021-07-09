WATCH NOW: Alcott sworn in as new Dyer police chief

DYER — There's a new chief in town.

William Alcott, who began serving as the town's assistant police chief earlier this year, has taken the helm of the Dyer Police Department.

The change comes as longtime Dyer Police Chief David Hein moved into the town manager role earlier this month.

After being sworn in, Alcott turned to the dais and thanked the Dyer Town Council for having the confidence in him to be chief of police and to continue the "hard work" done by Hein and Dyer police.

"I promise to do my best and bring the quality of life to the town of Dyer to the best of my ability," Alcott said.

Alcott is a 30-year veteran of law enforcement and has a master's degree in public safety administration and a bachelor's degree in law enforcement, according to his professional biography, which was read by Town Council President Alan Brooks Thursday.

He began his law enforcement career in January 1991 in Lynwood, where he served as a patrol officer, detective and sergeant of detectives, Brooks said.