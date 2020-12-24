WATCH NOW: Attendance at Christmas lights shows 'crazy' as people seek holiday cheer

After a rough year, people have been flocking to Christmas light shows across Northwest Indiana in search of some holiday cheer.

Region residents have been packing the family in the car and driving the see festively decorated and spectacularly lit up homes, such as Candy Cane Lane in Crown Point and Christmas on 124th Ave. in Winfield, where the 45-minute-long light show is synced with neighbors' lights and a stirring rendition of Rock Sugar's "Don't Stop The Santa Man," a mashup of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" and Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'."

More than 700 cars have turned out on weekend nights to see Griswold's on Greenwood in Munster when it's had special guests like Santa and the Grinch. The Magical Light Show in Dyer has gotten twice as many donations to Toys for Tots this year and nearly three times as many letters to Santa dropped off in its mailbox to the North Pole.

"Attendance has been crazy this year," The Magical Light Show organizer Danny Manfre said. "So much stuff has been closed because of the pandemic, and people are tired of staying home. It's something you can safely do. You can view it from your vehicle."