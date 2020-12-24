WATCH NOW: Attendance at Christmas lights shows 'crazy' as people seek holiday cheer

After a rough year, people have been flocking to Christmas light shows across Northwest Indiana in search of some holiday cheer.
Region residents have been packing the family in the car and driving the see festively decorated and spectacularly lit up homes, such as Candy Cane Lane in Crown Point and Christmas on 124th Ave. in Winfield, where the 45-minute-long light show is synced with neighbors' lights and a stirring rendition of Rock Sugar's "Don't Stop The Santa Man," a mashup of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" and Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'."
More than 700 cars have turned out on weekend nights to see Griswold's on Greenwood in Munster when it's had special guests like Santa and the Grinch. The Magical Light Show in Dyer has gotten twice as many donations to Toys for Tots this year and nearly three times as many letters to Santa dropped off in its mailbox to the North Pole.
"Attendance has been crazy this year," The Magical Light Show organizer Danny Manfre said. "So much stuff has been closed because of the pandemic, and people are tired of staying home. It's something you can safely do. You can view it from your vehicle."
Now in its seventh year, the brilliantly lit home at 1315 Capri Lane in Dyer went from having 44,000 synchronized lights last year to 101,180 Christmas lights this year after the addition of a P5 panel that allows it to show video. It takes 30 different controllers to run the 2 1/2-hour light show, which includes many carols, songs like "Dominick the Donkey" and "Let It Go" from "Frozen," and a comical interlude in which the trees bicker over which should be named Tree No. 1 and which Tree No. 2 after joking about their inability to do math.
The many lights includes candy canes, presents, stars, reindeer, arches, a Nativity scene, and signs on the roof that say Merry Christmas and Buon Natale, which is Italian for Merry Christmas. Manfre, a firefighter, added signs for the fire department and police this year to honor first responders.
"This year, we're thanking first responders, police, fire and dispatchers," he said. "We're playing the song 'Born for This' as a tribute."
Visitors coming from as far away as South Carolina have dropped off more than 1,000 donated gifts for Toys for Tots, more than double the 400 they did last year. Letters to Santa at the Magical Light Show also jumped from 120 last year to 300 this year.
"We respond to everyone," he said. "It's been getting more popular because of word of mouth and social media. People see the photos that are posted."
It's a labor of love he works on year-round. It takes about 40 hours to sequence the lights to a song, and the whole show includes 58 songs. Then the family takes about three months to set everything up.
"I just like the joy it brings people," he said. "It brings you back to your childhood. It really touches the community. People tell us they've never seen anything like it. Our family looks forward to it all year. We just want to keep bringing joy and excitement."
Dustin Voris said it's a year-round labor of love to stage Griswold’s on Greenwood at 8147 Greenwood Ave. in Munster, which has been accepting donations for the Munster Education Foundation.
"It's quite expensive and it takes the whole year to do," he said. "It's a whole lifestyle. But people love it."
Voris has staged the show inspired by "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" for four years. It features more than 25,000 lights he started installing the day after Halloween.
"I rented a boom truck to hang the lights up on the trees," he said. "When kids ask me how I did it I quote Dr. Seuss and say I shot them up there with a light gun. They don't believe it."
Griswold’s on Greenwood has had huge turnout this year, especially when it's had special guests like the Grinch, Snowmen and Santa running around on the weekends to interact with customers.
"With COVID this year is different," he said. "People are focusing on spending time with family, driving around and looking at the lights. People are trying to be careful for the children and still scared to go to malls. They can come look at lights and still feel safe."
Voris is already thinking about how to top this year's show, which includes dazzling light sequences synchronized with the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Lil Jon and other performers. He drove around and visited other Christmas lights displays the other night to gather ideas and is considering floating Christmas trees.
"The wife said I should run lights other everything like Griswold in the movie so you can see it from outer space," he said.