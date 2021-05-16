Watch Now: Authorities, civilians continue search for missing autistic 12-year-old

HAMMOND — Authorities from at least 15 agencies from across Northwest Indiana and civilian volunteers are continuing their search for missing 12-year-old Kyrin Carter in south Hammond Sunday.

Carter, who has autism, was last seen at the Best Western, 3830 179th St., Saturday around 12:30 p.m., Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Police commenced a search for Carter Saturday afternoon, expanding their search area around 5:30 p.m. from the woods surrounding the hotel to the Little Calumet River and marsh.

Police are continuing their search around Hammond's Hessville neighborhood and northern Griffith, Highland and Munster. A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter, drones, boats, ATVs and K-9s are several of the items authorities have used to try and locate Carter, Kellogg said.

Nearly 80 civilian volunteers are also spread out in the area, some going door-to-door in neighborhoods and asking if anyone has seen Carter.

Carter is a black male with light skin and was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue short-sleeve T-shirt and no shoes. A surveillance image shows the boy leaving the hotel by himself.

Christian Cody, Hammond Emergency Management Agency worker, said Carter had left looking for fast food.