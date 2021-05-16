Watch Now: Authorities, civilians continue search for missing autistic 12-year-old

HAMMOND — Authorities from at least 15 agencies from across Northwest Indiana and civilian volunteers are continuing their search for missing 12-year-old Kyrin Carter in south Hammond Sunday.
Carter, who has autism, was last seen at the Best Western, 3830 179th St., Saturday around 12:30 p.m., Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
Police commenced a search for Carter Saturday afternoon, expanding their search area around 5:30 p.m. from the woods surrounding the hotel to the Little Calumet River and marsh.
Police are continuing their search around Hammond's Hessville neighborhood and northern Griffith, Highland and Munster. A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter, drones, boats, ATVs and K-9s are several of the items authorities have used to try and locate Carter, Kellogg said.
Nearly 80 civilian volunteers are also spread out in the area, some going door-to-door in neighborhoods and asking if anyone has seen Carter.
Carter is a black male with light skin and was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue short-sleeve T-shirt and no shoes. A surveillance image shows the boy leaving the hotel by himself.
Christian Cody, Hammond Emergency Management Agency worker, said Carter had left looking for fast food.
If anybody sees Carter, they are asked to call 911 immediately.
"He is autistic and he's probably very scared," Kellogg said. "If you spot him, do not approach him. Maintain visual contact with him and call 911 immediately."
Carter and his immediate family are from Kansas City and were visiting family this weekend, Kellogg said.
