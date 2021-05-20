WATCH NOW: Authorities, volunteers continue scouring area for Kyrin Carter

HAMMOND — Five days after 12-year-old Kyrin Carter went missing, the Little Calumet River and Hammond hotel he was last seen leaving is lined with hundreds of shiny pink balloons. As Thursday came to a close, the sun set on another day of continued search efforts.

Family members said pink was his favorite color, and they hope the balloons will draw him out where he can be spotted in the open.

For fellow searchers, the balloons serve as a reminder that Kyrin remains in the minds of a community that hasn’t given up hope.

“Seeing the balloons was touching to me,” said Leanne Curtis, of Merrillville. “I came out early one day and there was no one else out besides police and I was worried people had forgotten. Then I came back to see all of the balloons everywhere. It showed people are still caring. It gives me hope.”

Curtis is one of many people who have said that Kyrin’s story has weighed heavy on their minds since Saturday, when he went missing from the Best Western in Hammond. Hammond police are still focusing their efforts on the Little Calumet River, a portion of which borders the Best Western hotel where the 12-year-old boy was last seen.