WATCH NOW: 'Beverly Hillbillies' and family fun: Cardboard boat race has it all

CEDAR LAKE — The sinking in 40 seconds of the cardboard boat christened Jaws came as no surprise to Jason Putman.
Putman and his dad, Stephen Putman, both of Cedar Lake, put the cardboard boat together during a rainstorm and on a whim.
"We did it for fun," Jason Putman said.
His daughter Olivia Putman, 11, of Cedar Lake, and cousin Abbie Patton, 12, of Oxford, Ohio, were the sailors of the downed boat that earned the family the "anchor award."
The award is given at the Great Cedar Lake Cardboard Boat Race to the first boat to sink, according to Mary Rasmussen, a spokeswoman for the cardboard boat race committee.
The two preteen girls seemed undaunted at their first-time competition.
"It was fun," Olivia Putman said.
Jaws was just one of 19 cardboard boat entries on Saturday in a race that included participants ages 8 to 73, according to Rasmussen.
The cardboard boat race followed the community's Summerfest parade held at the town's lakefront.
Participants competed for 11 trophies including Best Design, Best Theme, Fastest Time 8-12, Most People on Boat, Best Design, Best Theme 13-17, Fastest Race Time 13-17, Best Design 18 and up, Best Theme 18 and up, Fastest Race Time 18 and up and Anchor Award.
Tim Brown, a former Cedar Lake town manager, said he came up with the idea for the cardboard boat race around 1996 or 1997 after talking about the idea with other town officials for two to three years.
"I got the idea from a similar event which was being held in Wisconsin," Brown said.
Brown said he even helped set up the rules for the race which includes two laps set up between two buoys in the lake.
Rasmussen, who started each of the races and made sure contestants were lined up correctly, said she was not so secretly rooting for her granddaughter, Anna, 10, who was competing in her first solo event.
"First time in a race and riding like a pro," Rasmussen shouted out as Anna outdistanced her competitor in her race.
Rasmussen and her husband, Kenneth Rasmussen, had been asked to take over the lead of the boat race in 2013.
The Rasmussen family, including Mary and Kenneth and their children, has been racing in the competition since 2001.
"This year, with Anna racing, makes us a third generation of competitors," Rasmussen said.
Also competing in the race for a number of years is the Zableckis family of Cedar Lake.
Their entry this year was a cardboard copy of the Clampett's car from the TV show and movie called "The Beverly Hillbillies."
Susan Zableckis, dressed up as Granny Clampett, said it took her family about two weeks to put together this year's entry.
In past years, their entries have been inspired by the Blues Brothers, Indiana Jones and Ghostbusters movies.
Donna Ball, of Rockford, Illinois, came to view the competition with her friend, Harry O'Halloran, of Cedar Lake.
"I'm looking to watch it for the first time," said Ball, who came dressed as the Bike Fairy in a red, white and blue tutu and matching wings.
Ray Modrow, of Cedar Lake, said he never misses the boat race.
"It's a great time and a lot of fun. I get a big kick out of the boat races," Modrow said.