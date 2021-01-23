WATCH NOW: Black Lives Matter Gary holds memorial for 82-year-old man who died after police-involved shooting

Lori Latham said she grew up in the same church that Bouler served as a deacon and staff member at St. John Baptist Church on Massachusetts Street.

"It's an honor and a privilege to speak about a man who was so dear to me personally and so important to the life of the church I grew up in and the community around it," Latham said. "I want to be clear: Mr. Bouler lived a full life, an entire 82 years before he died, so we have to be careful to not reduce his life to the tragic events of Nov. 7."

Bouler was born in Sweetwater, Alabama, and he and his wife had four children before moving to Gary, his obituary said. He worked at U.S. Reduction Co. and served on the usher board of St. John the Baptist Church. After retiring, he worked on staff at the church until his death.

Growing up, Latham was friends with Bouler's daughter and described the man as a doting father and grandfather, who made sure the children always attended Sunday school and other church activities. Latham said Bouler was an upstanding man who was loved by the community.