WATCH NOW: Black Lives Matter Gary holds memorial for 82-year-old man who died after police-involved shooting

GARY — More than a year after 82-year-old Melvin Bouler was fatally shot by police, a memorial was held to remember his service to a local church and his devotion to his family.
On Saturday, Black Lives Matter Gary members demanded answers to questions they said have gone unanswered amid the investigation that stems from an incident in November 2019 that ended with Bouler hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
The group held a virtual memorial where they discussed Bouler's life and the investigation into his death.
His death marks the third confirmed homicide in Gary so far this year, police said.
Bouler died Jan. 4, 2020, at University of Chicago Medical Center after being struck by gunfire months prior in a police-involved shooting.
Gary police were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 2019, to the Small Farms apartment complex in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Street for a report of an intoxicated person with a weapon, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said.
Upon arrival, authorities found Bouler sitting inside a vehicle in front of the apartment complex. It was reported that Bouler refused to follow officers' orders and shots were fired, police said.
Authorities previously declined to state whether it was determined if Bouler fired any shots as the investigation was ongoing. No officers involved were reported to have been injured.
However, Kim McGee, co-organizer of BLM Gary, said Bouler was known to be hearing impaired.
"When I heard about it, I was surprised because this was an older gentleman," McGee said. "It's tragic. And I'm somewhat surprised by the lack of communication, from the city council to the Lake County prosecutor and the sheriff's department. The city made some statements and then nothing more was said and no substantial information has been given to the public since."
The Gary Police Department counted Bouler's death as a homicide for 2020, police previously told The Times.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department was tasked with investigating the shooting. The Sheriff's Department and prosecutor's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday, however more information may be forthcoming in the coming weeks.
Gary's former mayor, Karen Freeman-Wilson, issued a statement following Bouler's death promising an extensive investigation.
“Any time there is a shooting in our city, we are concerned. This is equally true when there is police action involved," Freeman-Wilson said. "We are aware that Mr. Bouler's age heightens the concern of all concerned, including his family and our citizens. We have spoken with Mr. Bouler's family and want to assure the community that we are committed to a full investigation of the circumstances surrounding his shooting."
Lori Latham said she grew up in the same church that Bouler served as a deacon and staff member at St. John Baptist Church on Massachusetts Street.
"It's an honor and a privilege to speak about a man who was so dear to me personally and so important to the life of the church I grew up in and the community around it," Latham said. "I want to be clear: Mr. Bouler lived a full life, an entire 82 years before he died, so we have to be careful to not reduce his life to the tragic events of Nov. 7."
Bouler was born in Sweetwater, Alabama, and he and his wife had four children before moving to Gary, his obituary said. He worked at U.S. Reduction Co. and served on the usher board of St. John the Baptist Church. After retiring, he worked on staff at the church until his death.
Growing up, Latham was friends with Bouler's daughter and described the man as a doting father and grandfather, who made sure the children always attended Sunday school and other church activities. Latham said Bouler was an upstanding man who was loved by the community.
"In 2008, our church family, St. John Baptist Church, was struck with the tragic death of Mr. Bouler's daughter, Merilyn, who was killed by a drunk driver," Latham said. "Merilyn served as a young adult usher and in our young adult ministry and her sudden death devastated us. Mr. Bouler, however, exhibited quiet yet steady strength and was an example to us all."
Bouler's family members were unable to be reached Saturday, but McGee said she has been in contact with his family, who no longer reside in the Region.
"Of course as you'd expect, they are frustrated," McGee said. "As far as I understand, they have not received further information. His daughter said the family will continue to fight."
Those who attended the virtual memorial said they plan to take action to obtain answers on the investigation. Multiple BLM Gary members planned to call the Lake County prosecutor's office to inquire about the case.
On Saturday, The Times filed requests for information to multiple agencies to continue coverage on the investigation.
"We need more transparency and communication in this process," McGee said. "But even so, at this point it would have been over a year that we have been waiting."