WATCH NOW: Boaters happy for Venetian Night festival’s return to Hammond Marina

HAMMOND — You can’t keep a good festival down, especially one dating back to the 12th century. As storm clouds loomed, boaters at the Hammond Marina expressed their pleasure with the return of the Venetian Night festival Saturday.
“Basically, it’s just a great experience for our boaters," said Susan Tabers, marina coordinator. “We pick a theme, and boaters decorate their boats and the docks. It’s fun to see the boaters out here, having a good time.”
The Hammond Port Authority’s Venetian Night featured contests, cardboard boat races, decorated watercraft, children’s games, refreshments and fireworks.
Things started smoothly for Matt Wilson, of Chicago, and his daughter, Bella, 6, as they paddle away from shore in the Captain Girl boat Satur…
The Hammond Yacht Club kicked off festivities with a late-morning beanbag contest. The club’s Denise Schreiber coordinated the contest, adding that, after last year’s COVID-19 cancellation, the festival is “super exciting. It’s always nice to have the kids’ games and the fireworks are amazing. People can watch the fireworks from their boats. It’s always a lot of fun.”
The Venetian Night tradition started in 1161 in Venice, Italy, where the Mardi Gras-type festival, Carnevale, came just before Lent, a time of fasting and abstinence.
Dan Kantor tries to climb out of the Hot Shark boat while it capsizes with him and his son, Max, 7, Saturday at the Venetian Night celebration.
Jeff Jarosky, of Downers Grove, Illinois, a marine member for 22 years, said that although the marina was not closed in 2020, “this is a respite from last year. This has been a home away from home and all the action from last year.”
Brian Hardy, a Lansing, village trustee and marina member since 1992, called the facility a “diamond in the rough, a little gem.” He added that restoring the festival is “good for boaters, but also great for the community.”
Hammond Marina has hosted Venetian Night since 1996. This year’s theme was “Superheroes,” honoring first responders and accepting donations for a local police officer.
Katie Batchelor, of Ontario, Canada, paddles for shore in the Batman boat during the cardboard boat race as people celebrated first responders…
Among those decorating their boat with lights were Frank and Judy Moroney, of Frankfort, Illinois. “I’ve been looking forward to this,” Frank said. “We’ve both been vaccinated, so we feel good about this.”
Moroney recalled having to visit his grandchildren through a glass screen, noting, “It’s been pretty hard.”
When it came to decorating, Cindy Folkers, of Chicago, dressed up a friend’s boat with a huge inflatable Batman, with matching “Wham!” signage.
People wait at a food truck Saturday at the Hammond Marina during Venetian Night.
“I came up with the idea before they gave the theme,” Folkers said. “I’m so happy the festival is back. Now we have more people involved. It’s nice not having to be afraid.”
Barry and Jean Rowe, of Chicago, decorated their boat for veterans and active military. A sign on their boat read: “Real heroes don’t wear capes. They wear dog tags.”
Nicole Mulcrone, right, takes pictures of her children and relatives Saturday at Hammond Marina during Venetian Night.
Also honoring the military was Carlos Junquera, of Plainfield, Illinois, adding lighting to the dock entrance. A Navy dad and first-year marina member, he was honoring his son, a rescue swimmer stationed in San Diego.
“He does the crazy things I can’t do,” Junquera said. “It’s nice to see people getting out and living life. I liked their theme of honoring heroes.”
