WATCH NOW: Calumet College of St. Joseph graduates, faculty honored in ceremony

WHITING — Calumet College of St. Joseph graduates crossed the threshold into the next stages of their lives recently.

Students, family and faculty gathered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Whiting, where the ceremony was moved from Wolf Lake Memorial Park due to rainy weather.

Juan Andrade Jr., the 2022 honorary degree recipient, gave the commencement address to the graduating class. As someone who has pursued social justice and educating others throughout his career, Andrade encouraged the group to have faith to pursue their dreams.

"It's your time now. The future is yours, and you own what happens next. And if you don't know yet, discover why you were born. Live out your dreams. Follow the dreams and happiness will follow. Take it like Oprah Winfrey said, 'The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams.' Don't be afraid just because you can't see the top of the staircase," Andrade said. "Just take that first step."

Valedictorian Julia Fugger, a first-generation college graduate, thanked her family and the faculty for their unwavering support.

"So, what next? I am sure everyone has been asked that question now," Fugger said. "Maybe some of you know exactly what you are going to do. Others may not have a clue. Regardless of your career, every member of the CCSJ class in 2022 has the capacity for greatness. Let me say that one more time. You have the capacity for greatness."

As the new graduates exited the church, cheers erupted from loved ones and faculty.

Shaquilla Jackson, of Chicago, celebrated the moment with her 1-year-old daughter, Zayah. Jackson learned she was pregnant a month after enrolling in the college.

"I feel amazing, like a weight lifted off me," Jackson said. "I'm thankful. I was pregnant with her when I started, and I am grateful I didn't give up."

Jackson earned her degree in public safety administration and will continue her career as an officer with the Chicago Police Department.

Brittany Shelton, of Valparaiso, earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology to fulfill her dream of helping others.

"I want to be a licensed mental health counselor," Shelton said. "I feel there is a need, especially after COVID, with people having mental issues."

Shelton will return to the college to get her master's degree.

Chicago dad Phillip Mackey celebrated the day with his wife and four children. Mackey graduated from the public safety management program and currently is a sergeant for the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

"It was awesome, a great accomplishment," Mackey said. "I am one of the first people from my family to graduate college. I have my four kids here, and they made me finish school."

Calumet College of St. Joseph was established in 1951 and offered the Calumet region's first bachelor's degree. The college moved to its current campus in Whiting in 1973 as it expanded, and today, both graduate and undergraduate degrees in a variety of subjects are offered, with a focus on social justice.

