WATCH NOW: Cancer can't stop Region resident from living her life

CROWN POINT — Medically speaking, Brittany Fair has battled and beaten the odds stacked against her since she was 7 years old.

Her parents, Todd and Crystal Klomp, were given the grim news some 22 years ago that their daughter had a rare type of brain tumor and had only nine months to live.

Last spring, doctors discovered the same tumor was growing and in early July further diagnosis indicated the tumor was likely also bleeding, so treatment was prescribed.

Fair, whose lush, long, dark-brown hair belies her most recent six months of cancer treatment, beat the odds at age 7 and once again as a young adult surviving yet more treatment to shrink the same cancerous tumor.

"My doctors told me they had never seen anyone do this well. I'm grateful," Fair said.

Fair said during the six-month treatment she remained surprisingly well, not losing her hair or eyelashes and not throwing up or getting the chills like during her first chemotherapy.

"I was really tired and felt like I had a cold or a light flu," Fair said.

With the most recent treatment behind them, Fair, now 29, and her husband, Caleb Fair, are looking forward to their future together.

The couple recently purchased a new home in Crown Point and are hoping to start a family.

Doctors advised Fair, because of her tumor, not to carry and deliver her own children so with that in mind she and her husband already have a cousin who has agreed to act as a surrogate.

"My doctors told me that my tumor could grow again if I carried my own child. We want to play it safe. We're excited. My doctor told us to have our children now. ... We are ready," Fair said.

Knowing that they wanted to have children, Fair had her eggs retrieved prior to her six-month cancer treatment.

The couple has a total of 14 embryos and are awaiting implantation, Brittany Fair said.

"We will implant one and those not used we will 'adopt' them out. We have been blessed," Brittany Fair said.

The couple will save for themselves a second embryo because they would like to have two children.

For that pregnancy, the couple is hoping to obtain another surrogate since Fair's relative, Tricia Holloway, has had five previous pregnancies involving her own children.

"A surrogate can only have had six pregnancies and ours will be her sixth. She is definitely a blessing," Fair said.

The couple was married on April 5 of last year after first meeting and getting to know each other on social media and through phone calls.

Caleb Fair works as an IT consultant in Chicago and is originally from South Carolina.

"We hit it off because we share the same values. We are both Christians and goal-oriented. We were both looking for something serious," Brittany Fair said.

On their second date, Fair talked with her future husband about her health issues.

"She told me and I felt relieved she trusted me with her information. That was courageous," Caleb Fair said.

Their faith in God has remained steadfast throughout the most recent six months of treatment and the couple even selected their new home because it's close to their church and to her parents.

"Our church, the First Christian Reformed of Crown Point, is close by," Fair said.

Fair, as a young child, was initially misdiagnosed in 2000 with high-grade astrocytoma ependymoma, then shortly after diagnosed with pilomyxoid astrocytoma.

"I was one of the first to be diagnosed and I am one of the longest still living with the tumor," Fair said.

Fair has lived with the tumor for 22 years undergoing 20 brain surgeries and chemotherapy.

During one of her surgeries, Fair suffered a stroke.

Despite her ongoing health challenges throughout her life, Fair has not let those issues stop her from her dreams.

She went on to graduate from Purdue Northwest, receiving both her bachelor's and master's degrees in education with a concentration in school counseling.

Fair has spent the last couple years in what she termed her dream job as the school counselor at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Lake.

She took a leave of absence from her job, at the advice of her doctors, and said she will remain at home to raise her children once they are born.

Fair has remained committed to her work with Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids, even raising $500 for her most recent March 3 birthday fundraiser.

Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids is a childhood cancer charity founded by a family that lives in the Region.

Shortly after NICK was founded 2009, Fair became a NICK kid, said NICK executive director Donna Criner.

Criner said it's an honor to have known Brittany Fair throughout her journey.

"Brittany is one of the most selfless and determined young women we have ever met. She is always honest and always true to her convictions despite any obstacles or challenges," Criner said.

Both Brittany and Caleb credit her doctors at both John Hopkins in Baltimore as well as at Northwestern in Chicago for her amazing care.

They both are also thankful to their families for their help and both continue to credit their Christian faith as their rock through it all.

"Our faith in Jesus has gotten us through," Brittany Fair said.

A Go Fund Me page has been created to help with Brittany Fair's expenses.

To help Fair, go to www.gofundme.com/f/help-brittany-fair-klomp-with-cancer-costs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.