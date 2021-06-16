WATCH NOW: Cancer survivor, 5, now carries police badge

Wilms’ tumor is a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children, usually around 3 to 4 years old. According to healthline.com, symptoms are similar to other childhood ailments, including abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and difficulty breathing.

Stage 5 means the tumor was in both kidneys.

Cameron’s parents were lost for words of gratitude for all the support.

“It’s just incredible, the amount of community concern and all they do for families,” Jason Baker, the boy’s father, said.

“Just the sense of everyone coming together,” Susanne Baker, the mother, said. “So many people unselfishly came out. It’s a dream come true.”

The dream, Susanne said, is that Wednesday also marked Cameron’s last chemotherapy. On July 7, she said, her son will ring the bell for being cancer-free.

“This is just a miracle,” she said, while her husband added, “Today was the icing to cap off this journey.”

Although rare, Wilms’ tumor is the most common kidney cancer in children and the fourth-most common type of childhood cancer. Healthline.com reports 1 in every 10,000 children in the U.S. is affected by Wilms’ tumor, and about 500 children are newly diagnosed annually.