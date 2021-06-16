WATCH NOW: Cancer survivor, 5, now carries police badge

MERRILLVILLE — For a 5-year-old, Cameron Baker can make two lofty claims. He’s a cancer survivor and he has a police badge.
Actually, he has a bunch of police badges.
Police departments and special units from across Northwest Indiana, Chicagoland, St. Joseph County, and even federal authorities converged Wednesday at American Legion Post 430 for an evening Cameron will long remember.
The boy who has been battling cancer since last year has always wanted to be a police officer. That message got to Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 125, and from there it spread.
James Tomko, president of Lodge 125, became emotional when discussing Cameron’s situation.
“I was in law enforcement 25 years and I always saw bad all the time.” Tomko said. “When you see a family in this kind of situation, we wanted to do something for the boy.”
The lodge made Cameron an honorary member. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. swore in Cameron with the Lake County Sheriff's Department as a junior deputy sheriff.
“This is what community is all about,” Martinez said."‘I always encourage my officers to get involved. It’s not just about locking people up.”
Wearing a shirt with the message “I’m stronger than childhood cancer,” Cameron has been fighting Wilms’ tumor.
Wilms’ tumor is a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children, usually around 3 to 4 years old. According to healthline.com, symptoms are similar to other childhood ailments, including abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and difficulty breathing.
Stage 5 means the tumor was in both kidneys.
Cameron’s parents were lost for words of gratitude for all the support.
“It’s just incredible, the amount of community concern and all they do for families,” Jason Baker, the boy’s father, said.
“Just the sense of everyone coming together,” Susanne Baker, the mother, said. “So many people unselfishly came out. It’s a dream come true.”
The dream, Susanne said, is that Wednesday also marked Cameron’s last chemotherapy. On July 7, she said, her son will ring the bell for being cancer-free.
“This is just a miracle,” she said, while her husband added, “Today was the icing to cap off this journey.”
Although rare, Wilms’ tumor is the most common kidney cancer in children and the fourth-most common type of childhood cancer. Healthline.com reports 1 in every 10,000 children in the U.S. is affected by Wilms’ tumor, and about 500 children are newly diagnosed annually.
Between the cheese pizza and gifts from police, Cameron had plenty at his table. “The turnout was awesome,” he said.
The youngster, who will enter kindergarten this fall at Lake Street Elementary in Crown Point, said he wants to be a police officer “because I can take people to jail.”
Weston Baker, Cameron’s 10-year-old brother, who also received gifts, said he was happy “seeing Cameron get honored.”
Mike Peterson, Cameron’s grandfather, is a survivor of bladder cancer. “This was overwhelming,” he said. “I told Cameron not to be scared and to do what (medical officials) tell you to do. As a survivor, it was heartfelt to see a child go through this.”
Sharon Bennett, a Lake County sheriff’s police retiree, made the box in which the mini-badge of the late County Officer Fred L. Sloan was presented to Cameron, who wore Sloan’s badge number 241.
“Officer Sloan did not have any children, but he would have loved for that little boy to have his badge,” Bennett said. “Now Cameron has another guardian angel.”