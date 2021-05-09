WATCH NOW: Cedar Lake Historical Association harks back to resort roots with museum rebranding

In its heyday, the resort hotel had a dance hall that floated on piers on the lake, a buffet restaurant, a saloon, steamboat excursions around the lake, a water slide, canoeing, fishing, a miniature golf course, an orchard and cottages for rent, Zasada said.

At one time, there were about 50 resorts around the lake, a museum guide said during tours Friday.

The resort hotel was built in 1920, though half of the building was constructed in the 1890s and was brought across the frozen lake to its current location, Zasada said.

"The wing of the building where we have the museum exhibits was constructed in 1890 on the other side of the lake and operated as the Armour Brothers boarding house for the meat packing company out of Chicago. The ice harvesters lived there for the winter season, which was about six to eight weeks, while they were cutting ice off the lake," Zasada said.

"In the winter of 1919, when Chris Lassen purchased the abandoned hotel, he moved it across the frozen lake to the site that we sit on."

In its final years, the Lassen's Resort Hotel also hosted boxing matches, Zasada added.