WATCH NOW: Chauvin verdict draws reaction from around Region

Dillon said there were many chances for Chauvin to de-escalate the situation. He said with this verdict, a corner has been turned.

“I am relieved because as a black man, it seems the value of the life of a black man is not recognized in the judicial setting,” Dillon said. “I hope this case brings positive changes to law enforcement, and I think it already has.”

Purdue University Northwest professor Collete Morrow hosted a virtual discussion following the verdict’s announcement Tuesday afternoon. Morrow and Teela Sucacin, also an educator within PNW’s English Department, agreed that witnessing the trial in the wake of George Floyd’s death has had a profound impact on younger generations.

“I have seen so many students be woken up during all of this,” Morrow said. “I have taught a long time, starting in 1994 at Purdue, and I taught at different places before that, and I have never seen such a critical mass of young people so aware of the challenge of racism and what it means to those it effects. I feel it's awakened empathy and a commitment to equity and racial justice that I think will be lifelong.”

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, released a statement on behalf of the Indiana Democratic Party.