WATCH NOW: Chesterton High kicks off prom season; other schools reveal plans to celebrate seniors)

The start of the prom season at the Chesterton High School football field on Saturday was near picture-perfect.
The strong winds may have played havoc with some teens' hairdos and long dresses, but the sun was shining and excitement was in the air as more than 100 seniors, dressed in their finest, stepped off in a grand march at the high school's football field.
Parents, teachers and even curious members of the community dropped by to snap photos, give hugs or just wave at their favorite senior.
"It was a nice night," Assistant Principal Robert Blumenthal said.
The Chesterton High School prom, one of the first to be held in Northwest Indiana since the pandemic started, kicked off the spring event season for high school students after an absence of a year, Blumenthal said.
"This is the first social event we've had in a year. Our seniors had missed out on everything. The kids are so excited about it," he said.
Chesterton's prom on Saturday featured the same traditions, a king and queen crowning, a dinner buffet at Duneland Falls Banquet & Meeting Center and dancing.
But safety precautions were put in place, including masks in place except while eating, social distancing and assigned seating.
Students who didn't comply with the safety rules would be asked to leave, Blumenthal said.
Prom plans
Not all Region schools are hosting proms this year.
Some schools, like Crown Point and Merrillville high schools, are planning other events to honor seniors.
"Crown Point High School will not hold a prom this year. However, administrators recognized that our seniors have had many special events canceled due to COVID. Crown Point High School will host a senior send-off event May 14 called Friday Night Lights," media spokeswoman Brooke Allen said.
Allen said the evening will be held outdoors on the football field to allow for social distancing.
It's free for all seniors and will include live music, food trucks and games, Allen said.
"The event is not meant to be an alternative to prom. However, CPHS felt it was important to create an opportunity for our seniors to celebrate while adhering to event protocols from the health department," Allen said.
Merrillville High School is not planning to host prom this year but is having an alternative event for seniors, Principal Michael Krutz said.
"We are doing a senior drive around/parade incorporated with either a breakfast or a lunch. We're working with our senior leaders," Krutz said. "It's still a work in progress."
Upcoming local proms include ones on May 8 for students at Portage and LaPorte high schools and at LaLumiere School in LaPorte; and at Hobart, Lake Central and Valparaiso high schools May 15.
Lake Central is holding an evening under the stars prom event for seniors only from 6 to 9 p.m. May 15 at the high school.
There will be a grand march in the auditorium from 3 to 5 p.m.
The School City of Hobart is holding a Red Carpet Affair on May 15. Masks, except when dining, are required.
Portage High School will be holding its prom from 7 to 10 p.m. May 8 at the school.
The theme is At Last I See the Light and Hopefully Seeing the End.
"There will be no fancy sit-down meal, but maybe food trucks or water and chips," math teacher and junior class prom sponsor Katlin Underwood said.
LaPorte High School will hold its prom May 8 at the Civic Auditorium.
The prom, open to seniors, juniors and sophomores, is called Let's Mask Up; Glow Crazy.
The event will be held from 8 to 11 p.m.
Valparaiso High School will hold its prom May 15 at the Porter County Expo Center.
Instead of a grand march, students will be doing a red carpet pose, said Allison Hadley, communications coordinator for Valparaiso.
The event is geared primarily toward seniors, but if tickets remain, then juniors can attend. Masks will be required.
Prom this year is limited to Valparaiso students only, with no guests allowed from other schools, Hadley said. The event will be livestreamed.
LaLumiere School is hosting its prom May 8, said Chad Perney, director of student leadership and activities.
"We feel that we can host the prom safely due to it being held outdoors and our school's testing protocols. We have fine-tuned them over the course of this year and feel comfortable that we can safely have prom because the COVID numbers in our community have been lower than the national average far and wide," Perney said.
Each student must submit a negative COVID test no later than the Friday before the event.
"We also have a rapid test machine and will be testing any student that may be exhibiting symptoms that evening," Perney said.
Safety on the roads
Now that some proms are being held in the area once again, police departments are stepping up patrols.
LaPorte County Sheriff's office and LaPorte County DUI Task Force has announced they will be increasing enforcement and patrols around prom and post-prom sites this spring.
The goal is to deter alcohol use and eliminate alcohol-related crashes among LaPorte County High School prom attendees.
Proms in LaPorte County began Saturday and conclude June 4.
"Prom is the most dangerous night of the year for teenagers. It is not only a dangerous time for teenagers, but also a dangerous time for anyone who is driving. Our goal is to make the prom season safe, enjoyable and memorable for all," LaPorte County Sheriff John T. Boyd said.