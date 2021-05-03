WATCH NOW: Chesterton High kicks off prom season; other schools reveal plans to celebrate seniors)

The event is geared primarily toward seniors, but if tickets remain, then juniors can attend. Masks will be required.

Prom this year is limited to Valparaiso students only, with no guests allowed from other schools, Hadley said. The event will be livestreamed.

LaLumiere School is hosting its prom May 8, said Chad Perney, director of student leadership and activities.

"We feel that we can host the prom safely due to it being held outdoors and our school's testing protocols. We have fine-tuned them over the course of this year and feel comfortable that we can safely have prom because the COVID numbers in our community have been lower than the national average far and wide," Perney said.

Each student must submit a negative COVID test no later than the Friday before the event.

"We also have a rapid test machine and will be testing any student that may be exhibiting symptoms that evening," Perney said.

Safety on the roads

Now that some proms are being held in the area once again, police departments are stepping up patrols.