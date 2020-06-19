WATCH NOW: Chesterton marks Juneteenth with march, rally

CHESTERTON — Two Chesterton High School teachers brought together 250 to 300 people Friday night to work toward equality for all people.
The event to protest inequality and police brutality took place on Juneteenth, commemorating the day in 1865 when Union troops brought news to slaves in Galveston, Texas, that President Abraham Lincoln had freed them when he signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
“We will change the world. It starts today,” Angel Marie Smith told the crowd. “It’s not just about race. This is a gender issue, a race issue, an issue of power that grants those with wealth and status the privilege to ignore injustice. We need a cure to the disease of hate.”
Robert Cotton, Valparaiso’s first black city councilman, now in his second term, is a substitute teacher. He attended Friday evening's rally.
“Some schools, you don’t get invited to sit at the lunch table, but that’s not the case at Duneland schools,” he said.
Cotton remembers being 6 years old when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. He lived in Chicago at the time. Everyone in the complex gathered as a community and watched the televised funeral proceedings as the nation mourned together.
Kennedy was seen as a major supporter of civil rights for African Americans.
Cotton walked the crowd through a series of milestones, from the anti-black riots in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921 to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and beyond.
In 2020, though, “there’s a lot of converging forces,” Cotton said. Sustained protests have erupted across the world to object to police brutality and racial injustice.
“Is this our moment, or is this our movement?” Cotton asked the crowd.
Bob DeRuntz, a longtime Chesterton High School history teacher, said the events being discussed on Juneteenth weren’t as long ago as it might seem.
The last Civil War widow died in 2004, he said. She was 21 when she married the 81-year-old veteran. The last surviving child of a Civil War veteran died just three weeks ago, on May 31.
”It has not been that long, the span of two lifetimes,” he said, since 1 in 7 Americans was enslaved.
After the Civil War, the legacy of the Jim Crow era and its brutality lasted until DeRuntz’s parents were in history, he said.
“We must understand our history, but we do not have to be trapped by our history,” DeRuntz said.
Listening, speaking and showing solidarity is necessary “for equal rights so everyone is treated with dignity,” he said.
Clarence Webb said he was asked to speak to the crowd because he is in an interracial marriage.
“A couple that looks like us today are pretty common,” Webb said, but that wasn’t the case 20 years ago when he met his wife. “She never saw me as a black man. She just saw me as a man, and I love her for that.”
In today's climate when tensions are high and everyone is on edge, he said, love is needed.
“We speak love in our homes and communities. Something about this racial tension we’re going through feels different this time,” Webb said. “It’s time to get to work. We are from the Region. We are from the Midwest. We know exactly what work looks like.”
Becky Uehling, who organized the event with fellow Chesterton High School teacher Mark Strudas, said she was pleased with the turnout and hopes to build momentum in the town.
Uehling began planning the event about two and a half weeks ago when she saw events happening elsewhere and no one else was planning one in Chesterton.
“It’s not 100 percent my comfort zone,” she said, but now she’s ready to bring change. “It’s phenomenal. I don’t want this to be a one-and-done thing.”
David and Sandra Kelly, of Chesterton, were surprised but pleased to hear their town was planning a Juneteenth celebration.
“We’re declaring that our town is a welcoming, safe community for all colors and ethnicities,” David said.
Kelly Hennings and her daughter, Katie Jarka, both of Chesterton, were among the marchers.
Hennings said the older generation is more likely to show prejudice.
“With the younger generation, that’s really changing,” Hennings said.
Jarka, who is studying to become an elementary teacher, said she attended the Juneteenth march and rally to help make children safe when they’re older.
“I think everyone should feel safe here,” Jarka said.
Bruce Szabel, of Youngstown, Ohio, is spending the summer in Porter County with his mother, Jessica Szabel.
“I’m just mad about what’s been happening,” Bruce Szabel said. “Stop hurting the people for no reason.”
His mother said he's he's been "very emotional about it,” so she was pleased to see him participate in Chesterton’s peaceful protest.
Bruce Szabel said he wants to help change the world.
“The future is yours. What will you do with it?” Smith asked the crowd.
