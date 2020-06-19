WATCH NOW: Chesterton marks Juneteenth with march, rally

Clarence Webb said he was asked to speak to the crowd because he is in an interracial marriage.

“A couple that looks like us today are pretty common,” Webb said, but that wasn’t the case 20 years ago when he met his wife. “She never saw me as a black man. She just saw me as a man, and I love her for that.”

In today's climate when tensions are high and everyone is on edge, he said, love is needed.

“We speak love in our homes and communities. Something about this racial tension we’re going through feels different this time,” Webb said. “It’s time to get to work. We are from the Region. We are from the Midwest. We know exactly what work looks like.”

Becky Uehling, who organized the event with fellow Chesterton High School teacher Mark Strudas, said she was pleased with the turnout and hopes to build momentum in the town.

Uehling began planning the event about two and a half weeks ago when she saw events happening elsewhere and no one else was planning one in Chesterton.

“It’s not 100 percent my comfort zone,” she said, but now she’s ready to bring change. “It’s phenomenal. I don’t want this to be a one-and-done thing.”