WATCH NOW: Chesterton students get taste of Civil War

CHESTERTON — Chesterton High School juniors got a taste of what the Civil War was like, including a bite of salt pork and hardtack, the tooth-breaking biscuit that was a staple of Union soldiers’ diet.
That’s what they ate, day in and day out. Soldiers were able to break up the hardtack into crumbs, mix with water and create a porridge to heat over the campfire. The bugs would float to the surface so they could be skimmed off, history teacher Anna Zervos said.
History teacher Robert DeRuntz and his classes made the hardtack in class in few weeks ago. “It’s flour and water with a little salt,” he said. “It will last forever.” Sometimes the crackers were years old before the soldiers ate them.
“The food wasn’t as bad as you would think it would be,” student Leonidas Manta said. The hardtack, however, lived up to its name. “It broke brackets off my braces.”
Thomas Fadell was dressed in a 19th Indiana Infantry Regiment, complete with heavy wool trousers and jacket, in the 90-degree heat. “It was hot, he said. “I was getting overheated just standing there in relative shade.”
Fadell was issued a rifle as part of his gear. “It was pretty heft,” he said, at just under 12 pounds.
The uniform was topped off with a black cowboy hat. In the 1860s, Indiana was a western state, DeRuntz explained to the students.
The Iron Brigade, as the 19th Indiana unit was known, was easily distinguished by the black hats. When Confederate soldiers faced them, they knew they were in a fight for their lives. The 19th Indiana fought in many of the worst battles of the war.
Zervos portrayed a doctor to show students what battlefield medicine was like during that war.
The North had only 113 doctors and the South only 20 serving ill, injured and wounded soldiers.
When the battle of Bull Run occurred, the war’s first major battle, “they hadn’t even ordered medical supplies before the battle,” Zervos said. There wasn’t even a regular ambulance service until halfway through the war.
Zervos painted a stark picture of what surgery was like during the Civil War. There were too few doctors and too many wounded soldiers to do intricate surgery. When a soldier arrived with a belly wound, “I’m going to give you morphine and set you aside,” she said.
When soldiers were shot in the arm or leg, amputation was routine to prevent the spread of gangrene. The surgeon had a tool to search for shrapnel, but usually he dug around in the wound with his fingers to get out as much as he could. That’s without gloves and without washing hands between patients.
By the end of the war, surgeons could do the operation in as little as 10 minutes, Zervos said.
Manta and Fadell were impressed with the 19th Indiana’s reputation as the Iron Brigade. “We’re Indiana. We’ve got roads and corn,” Manta said. The heroism was surprising.
DeRuntz, Zervos and volunteer Tom Darnell arrived at the school at 4:30 a.m. to set up camp in the high school’s courtyard, including the campfire to cook the salted pork, soup and coffee. “I never work harder, and I never have more fun,” DeRuntz said.
Darnell experienced the Civil War encampment as a student. “Living history is something that’s tangible, so it makes a bigger impression on kids,” he said. It’s like the difference between describing basketball and taking the person to a game, he added.