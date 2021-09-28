WATCH NOW: Chesterton students get taste of Civil War

The Iron Brigade, as the 19th Indiana unit was known, was easily distinguished by the black hats. When Confederate soldiers faced them, they knew they were in a fight for their lives. The 19th Indiana fought in many of the worst battles of the war.

Zervos portrayed a doctor to show students what battlefield medicine was like during that war.

The North had only 113 doctors and the South only 20 serving ill, injured and wounded soldiers.

When the battle of Bull Run occurred, the war’s first major battle, “they hadn’t even ordered medical supplies before the battle,” Zervos said. There wasn’t even a regular ambulance service until halfway through the war.

Zervos painted a stark picture of what surgery was like during the Civil War. There were too few doctors and too many wounded soldiers to do intricate surgery. When a soldier arrived with a belly wound, “I’m going to give you morphine and set you aside,” she said.

When soldiers were shot in the arm or leg, amputation was routine to prevent the spread of gangrene. The surgeon had a tool to search for shrapnel, but usually he dug around in the wound with his fingers to get out as much as he could. That’s without gloves and without washing hands between patients.