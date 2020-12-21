WATCH NOW: Civil Air Patrol cadets take to the air in Valpo

VALPARAISO — Lauryn Hahn enjoyed her first flight. Minutes later, during her second flight, she was given a chance to take the yoke and fly the plane.

Hahn is one of the cadets in the Civil Air Patrol squadron based at Porter County Regional Airport. She took to the skies Saturday, one of the opportunities afforded by the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. The volunteer organization's members are aviation-minded, and missions include emergency services and aerospace education.

“We got to see a lot of stuff,” Hahn said about her flight Saturday. “We went in the clouds.”

Fellow cadet Isabel Gaydos flew with her. She wants to increase her skills.

“I’m afraid of heights, and I did it,” she said. Gaydos had flown just once before, in a commercial airliner with her family. Her first flight with the Civil Air Patrol trainer, she was able to take the yoke and experience the thrill of controlling the plane.

“I love roller coasters, but there was nothing under me in the plane,” Hahn said.

“We didn’t die. We’re still alive,” Gaydos said.