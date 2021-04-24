WATCH NOW: Clark homecoming means goodbye

According to an anniversary booklet, George Rogers Clark came into existence on a snowy winter day in February 1932. Students, who had attended old Franklin School, carried their books as they walked six blocks to their new school.

Students chose the name George Rogers Clark in a contest with the hope that the school would exemplify the character of the American Revolution hero.

That first year saw 198 students in the high school, grades 9 and 10 only, with an elementary enrollment of 1,031. One of the few K-12 schools in the state of Indiana, Clark continued to educate those grades until 1976, when elementary students moved to the new Franklin School.

World War II saw Clark form a Junior Red Cross and collect 208,000 pounds of scrap. Eighteen Clark graduates and one teacher were killed in the war. Three more Clark alums were killed in the Korean War.

Among those finding familiar names on the Roll of Honor for Clark war veterans was Matthew Kaplan, class of ’73. His father, Seymour, a 1940s Clark grad, served in WWII, as did many of Kaplan’s uncles.

“When I look at these names, I probably knew many of their sons and daughters,” said Kaplan, a Chicagoan and three-year photographer for the Clark yearbook, Powderhorn.