WATCH NOW: Community rallies to help family displaced by fire week before Christmas

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — A family was displaced and several of their belongings were lost as heavy flames spread across a house and property Thursday evening, just a week from Christmas.
Alyssa Raine said smoke and fire damage has destroyed and damaged everything from beds, furniture, clothes and even the family's Christmas gifts.
Raine said the household included her family and her two brothers' families, in which each of them have young children. As their belongings were ravaged, community members have began to donate items to them.
"We've been making due," Raine said. "A lot of people have been generous and I can't say how thankful we are to everyone who has been helping. We are a big family. The smoke damage really got to a lot of our things but it could have been worse. That's what we've been telling ourselves in this: It could've been worse. You can replace things but not people. We are just thankful everyone is safe."
Around 5 p.m. Thursday crews were called to a fire at a home near the intersection of West 46th Avenue and McKinley Street, located in Calumet Township.
Griffith Fire Department Battalion Chief James Sopher said the fire spread among a house, a camper and a garage on the property. Crews were able to contain the fire from reaching other properties surrounding it.
Sopher said there were no injuries, damages were still being assessed and the investigation for the origin of the fire was ongoing.
Shannon Stoltz, Raine's mother, said the house is where she raised her children, who now live on the property with their own children.
“I raised my kids here, this is the only home they know,” Stoltz said. “I don’t know what we are going to do. This is right before Christmas.”
A GoFundMe has been set up for those wishing to help them during this time which can be found online at https://gofund.me/42989699 with the title, "House fire."
The family expects to be displaced from their home for a long while past the holidays. NIPSCO shut off the utilities and cannot turn them back on until repairs are made and inspected, Raine said. Raine said it will take a large amount of funds and six months to a year to be able to go back into their home.
Several items are needed that were destroyed by the fire, including boys clothes for ages 9 months and up; toys for a 4-month-old boy and 1-year-old girl; wipes; size 3 diapers; two queen-sized beds; bedding; size 30-32 men's pants; large and medium men's shirts; large and 2XL women's clothing; large and extra-large hoodies; size 5 women's jeans; tops for girls ages 9 to 12 months old; size 38-32 jeans, extra-large shirts and extra-large jackets.
Needs for shoes include sizes 9.5, 12, 10.5 and 11 in men's shoes and sizes and 7, 9 and 9.5 sizes in women's shoes. Size 4 children's shoes and socks for 12-month-olds are also needed.
Raine said individuals can drop off items at the house at 4606 McKinley St. in Calumet Township. She said her family is frequently at the property cleaning up from the damage, salvaging belongings and ensuring the property is secure. She said individuals can also leave items at the front porch or she can be contacted through the GoFundMe page to pick items up.
"That's our childhood home," Raine said. "No matter what we've been though, that's always been home."