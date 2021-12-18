WATCH NOW: Community rallies to help family displaced by fire week before Christmas

Griffith Fire Department Battalion Chief James Sopher said the fire spread among a house, a camper and a garage on the property. Crews were able to contain the fire from reaching other properties surrounding it.

Sopher said there were no injuries, damages were still being assessed and the investigation for the origin of the fire was ongoing.

Shannon Stoltz, Raine's mother, said the house is where she raised her children, who now live on the property with their own children.

“I raised my kids here, this is the only home they know,” Stoltz said. “I don’t know what we are going to do. This is right before Christmas.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for those wishing to help them during this time which can be found online at https://gofund.me/42989699 with the title, "House fire."