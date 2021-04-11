WATCH NOW: COVID changes the nature of funerals

Norman Westforth was hospitalized for COVID-19 on April 28.
The 66-year-old Crown Point resident died May 9 alone and without being able to see his family because of the COVID-19 restrictions, said his wife, Janet Westforth.
It was a sad, lonely end of life for a man known for his outgoing personality, his trademark Hawaiian shirts and his days as a deejay at Stardust blasting his cherished '50s and '60s music from the back of a 1957 Chevrolet.
"We weren't able to see him, and before he was put on a ventilator, nurses asked him what do you want to tell your family? His response was, 'Tell them I love them very much,'" Janet Westforth said.
Funerals held early in the pandemic were tough on families and friends who had to do without comforting hugs from those who came to pay their respects, local funeral home directors and religious leaders said.
T.J. Pruzin, of Pruzin Funeral Services, worked with Westforth's family to plan the funeral. They wanted it to be memorable but had to abide by the state regulations that limited the number of mourners at St. Mary Church and Pruzin Funeral Services, both in Crown Point.
"He would have been very proud," Janet Westforth said of the funeral.
A 'Stormin' Norman' trademark
The May 16 funeral had the classic "Stormin' Norman" touches. The parking lot of the Crown Point funeral home became a drive-by sock hop. A deejay played Norman's favorite songs and banners displayed photos of him and his family as a procession of mourners drove around the funeral home to pay respects.
Pruzin said what the Westforth children had in mind was "unusual but adaptable."
"They made a funeral with everything outside that would have been inside. It felt like people (on the outside) were part of the service," Pruzin said.
When Norman Westforth died, the size of gatherings was limited to 10 people. Those restrictions since have eased, but the atmosphere at funeral homes definitely has changed, directors said.
"Most people are elderly, and we are finding that people are not staying as long. They are coming now more but not having food, and people aren't lingering," Pruzin said.
Many families opted to hold private or smaller funerals with memorial services scheduled later.
Priest screamed prayers to be heard
The Rev. James Greanias, of St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso, recalls the sadness that overcame him during a burial of one of his parishioners. Mourners only could watch from their parked cars.
"The only one who could go near (to the burial place) was me, and I had to stay 30 yards away. I was screaming the prayers," Greanias said.
One key element was missing from the socially distanced services — families and friends couldn't reach out to each other physically.
"That embrace or hug is reassuring. ... It's sad all the way through," Greanias said.
Jim Burns, owner of Burns Funeral Home, said the early months of the pandemic were "most difficult" for everyone because of the crowd restrictions.
The capacity limits have eased, but Burns said he expects social distancing and masks likely will remain for a while.
He also thinks more funerals will be livestreamed.
"Livestreaming became popular so family members could view it online at both funeral homes and churches," Burns said.
Still, it does not make up for that physical contact.
"Our area is very ethnic and religious, and funerals and weddings are still a big part of our traditions. It may be the only time when you see your family together. When you lose someone, part of getting through it is being there in person and getting a handshake or a hug," Pruzin said.
Kyle Newhard, office manager at Bartholomew Funeral Home in Valparaiso, said limiting the number of people at funerals was difficult, especially for large families because only 10 could enter the funeral chapel at a time.
The funeral home also began offering livestreaming.
"Looking ahead, I see more people wanting live-streaming services. It's something we have incorporated. Otherwise I hope things get back closer to normal. It's important to talk to friends and family and get those emotions out there," Newhard said.
Donna Love, owner/director of White-Love Funeral Home in Chesterton, recalls one of her more memorable services.
Mourners stood outside a church with messages they had written on placards.
"It was a cold, rainy day, but they stood out there and waited until the Mass was over and it takes at least 40 minutes. It was very nice," Love said.
The feeling of isolation is such a hard thing, especially at a funeral, Love said
"The first thing you want to do is hug someone," she said.
For Janet Westforth, the past 11 months without her husband of 46 years have been extremely difficult.
She cherishes the way her husband's funeral was handled.
"My kids and daughter-in-law stepped up to plate, and that's how we were able to celebrate his life." she said. "It was just an awesome tribute. When we pulled in and I heard the music, I said, 'This was your dad.'"