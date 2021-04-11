WATCH NOW: COVID changes the nature of funerals

"The only one who could go near (to the burial place) was me, and I had to stay 30 yards away. I was screaming the prayers," Greanias said.

One key element was missing from the socially distanced services — families and friends couldn't reach out to each other physically.

"That embrace or hug is reassuring. ... It's sad all the way through," Greanias said.

Jim Burns, owner of Burns Funeral Home, said the early months of the pandemic were "most difficult" for everyone because of the crowd restrictions.

The capacity limits have eased, but Burns said he expects social distancing and masks likely will remain for a while.

He also thinks more funerals will be livestreamed.

"Livestreaming became popular so family members could view it online at both funeral homes and churches," Burns said.

Still, it does not make up for that physical contact.

"Our area is very ethnic and religious, and funerals and weddings are still a big part of our traditions. It may be the only time when you see your family together. When you lose someone, part of getting through it is being there in person and getting a handshake or a hug," Pruzin said.