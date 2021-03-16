WATCH NOW: COVID unable to silence local musicians, who find new venues online

Reisen then began to notice other local performers appearing live on Facebook.

"At first, I thought it was a crazy idea," he said. "Eventually, I gave it a try. It was a lot of marketing and promoting my performances online, but I began to perform once a week on Facebook Live. It was a great outlet for me as a performer/entertainer."

It felt awkward at first performing at home without an audience larger than his family, Reisen said.

"I'm used to heckling a live crowd some and playing off of them," he said. "I love taking their requests and establishing a comfortable and approachable connection with the audience. It makes the experience so much more fun and enjoyable for not only the crowd, but myself."

The home performances then began to feel more natural, and Reisen decided to limit his online appearances to once a week so as not to overwhelm and turn off his audience.

"I would prep accordingly and still get a tad nervous before playing," he said. "I ended up loving it! It was an awesome way for those who weren’t able to come out and see me perform in person due to different reasons get to see and hear me for the first time."

Clifford said it is different performing virtually than in front of a live audience.