WATCH NOW: COVID unable to silence local musicians, who find new venues online

Having worked as a professional musician for his entire adult life, Valparaiso resident Chad Clifford was looking forward to a nearly sold-out 2020 season with gigs around the country and a tour overseas that would have taken the Beatle's fan to Liverpool, England.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic struck a year ago and like other musicians, Clifford found himself unable to perform in public due to health restrictions.
"Initially I was bummed and then after losing a musical hero of mine and having a lifelong friend nearly pass away I reevaluated what was important and put it in perspective," he said.
This included taking the livestreaming he had dabbled in earlier to a whole new level.
"Last spring and summer I did over 50 livestream shows from my basement bar, 'Clifford’s Pub,'" Clifford said. "It was therapeutic for me and kept me in musical shape. It allowed me to virtually connect with people. I got countless messages from folks who told me it helped them through dark times when so many of us were so isolated."
A scroll through Facebook over the past year revealed many other local and internationally-known musicians performing in casual clothing from their basements or apartments, and without the usual energy of a live audience in front of them.
"In my experience, performing online took some getting used to," said Angelo Cicco, a working musician of more than 30 years from Valparaiso.
"While it had some benefits like being able to wear sweats and not having to commute, it also required a different way to interact with your audience," he said. "It demanded multitasking like having to read a screen to see comments or requests rather than being able to look around the room and see people's reactions or make eye contact."
Cicco said he began playing livestream shows about five days into the shutdown as a way to pass time and found that the quality of the approach improved with time.
"It became a way for me to be able to face the challenges and to share a connection with others," he said. "I learned that many others felt the same. The joy we shared from those online social media performances brought us closer together and enabled us to carry on."
Valparaiso resident Dan Reisen, who has been playing music on area stages for 12 years, said it was difficult mentally, emotionally and financially to have that taken away as a result of the pandemic.
"It helped me realize my true love and passion for music and appreciation for what I am blessed to do each week," he said. "I absolutely love entertaining people and have a passion for creating happiness in people's lives through music for fun or after a long day or week they may have had. My family and I have always depended on that source of income to live off of as well, which made me worry and nervous."
Reisen then began to notice other local performers appearing live on Facebook.
"At first, I thought it was a crazy idea," he said. "Eventually, I gave it a try. It was a lot of marketing and promoting my performances online, but I began to perform once a week on Facebook Live. It was a great outlet for me as a performer/entertainer."
It felt awkward at first performing at home without an audience larger than his family, Reisen said.
"I'm used to heckling a live crowd some and playing off of them," he said. "I love taking their requests and establishing a comfortable and approachable connection with the audience. It makes the experience so much more fun and enjoyable for not only the crowd, but myself."
The home performances then began to feel more natural, and Reisen decided to limit his online appearances to once a week so as not to overwhelm and turn off his audience.
"I would prep accordingly and still get a tad nervous before playing," he said. "I ended up loving it! It was an awesome way for those who weren’t able to come out and see me perform in person due to different reasons get to see and hear me for the first time."
Clifford said it is different performing virtually than in front of a live audience.
"For one, you never know who’s listening so you focus on the performance a bit more," he said. "At first there is a weird learning curve. When you have an audience you are conscious of them. You play off their energy. During the home livestream you have to create that energy yourself. The livestreams were more intimate performances. I could play more personal songs, quiet songs or obscure tunes."
Cicco said it took him a while to get used to performing online.
"While it had some benefits, like being able to wear sweats and not having to commute, it also required a different way to interact with your audience," he said. "It demanded multitasking like having to read a screen to see comments or requests rather than being able to look around the room and see people's reactions or make eye contact. There was a lot of dead air and staring at the camera in those initial attempts but like everything else, the quality slightly improved."
After a few online performances, Cicco said it was suggested that he include a "digital tip jar" with links to electronic payment options.
"Everyone that tuned in was always extremely generous and supportive," he said. "I was oftentimes overwhelmed by the generosity shown to me by others during that time. I make a point of paying that forward and will never forget that."
Reisen said his audience was also very generous, which he said he went to use to benefit some local nonprofit organizations.
"My performance on their page received thousands of views and likes and a lot of new local recognition," he said.
Cicco said he thinks about how busy musicians will be as the pandemic winds down and public performances return to normal.
"I am reminded of how essential art is for community and society," he said. "I learned how important and precious it is to live life because it can be changed in an instant without notice. Finally, despite the challenges, we must carry on and cooperate as we are not alone."
Clifford said he is looking forward to getting back to work in front of large crowds at big shows.
"I miss it," he said. "Being a professional musician is challenging enough you have to hustle and work hard. This made it even harder but we made it. The last year has just been so strange for all of us."