WATCH NOW: Cows roaming on Borman Expressway after cattle hauler rolls over

LAKE STATION — Motorists have had to move out of the way of a cattle hauler that rolled over in a crash on the Borman Expressway during the evening rush hour Monday.
Indiana State Police spokesman Glen Fifield said a crash happened at the 15-mile marker on Interstate 80-94 westbound in Lake County at about 5 p.m. That's near the Ripley Street exit that leads to Lake Station, between Gary and the Porter County line.
"All lanes blocked for a rollover cattle hauler," he posted on social media just after the accident. "Anticipate delays."
A lane has since reopened.
An Indiana State Police dispatcher said some cows got loose and were roaming around the highway after the crash. She said efforts were being made to corral them.
The dispatcher had no information on if any cows or people were injured in the accident.
The driver of the cattle hauler was exiting from the Indiana Toll Road to Interstate 80, Fiefield said.
"Basically, the driver came off the ramp too fast and hit a van," Fifield said. "A preliminary investigation shows the truck was probably speeding, so speed was a factor. Obviously, the cows got loose, but some were trapped inside."
State troopers were able to lure the loose cattle onto the side of the road, where they munched on grass.
"You just call, 'here cow,'" he said. "The wrecker company or someone probably brought some rope. You just bring them onto the grass and they eat the grass. We had a hog trailer roll over a few years ago, and they run around everywhere."
Cows are much simpler to deal with, Fifield said.
"Cows are curious and territorial to a point," he said. "They are skittish if you walk toward them. But if you clap your hands, you can kind of get them to the direction you want them to move in. They'll walk until they find grass, and then they're eating the grass all day."
The westbound Borman reopened early Monday evening to traffic after the cars were moved to the side.
About 80 cows were on the truck, Fifield said. It was not immediately known how many got loose or how many were hurt.
They likely got a temporary reprieve on the way to the slaughterhouse, he said.
"Those that survived got good news, but the bad news was they were only probably spared from the inevitable for a little while," he said.
