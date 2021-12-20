WATCH NOW: Cows roaming on Borman Expressway after cattle hauler rolls over

"You just call, 'Here, cow,'" he said. "The wrecker company or someone probably brought some rope. You just bring them onto the grass and they eat the grass. We had a hog trailer roll over a few years ago, and they run around everywhere."

Cows are much simpler to deal with, Fifield said.

"Cows are curious and territorial to a point," he said. "They are skittish if you walk toward them. But if you clap your hands, you can kind of get them to the direction you want them to move in. They'll walk until they find grass, and then they're eating the grass all day."

The westbound Borman reopened early Monday evening to traffic after the cows were moved to the side.

About 80 cows were on the truck, Fifield said. It was not immediately known how many got loose or how many were hurt.

They likely got a temporary reprieve on the way to the slaughterhouse, he said.

"Those that survived got good news, but the bad news was they were only probably spared from the inevitable for a little while," he said.

