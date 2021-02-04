 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Crash knocks out power in Cedar Lake, causes sparking, flashes of light
alert top story urgent

WATCH NOW: Crash knocks out power in Cedar Lake, causes sparking, flashes of light

Cedar Lake crash

Flashes of light were seen from afar, as seen in a video taken in St. John. 

 Provided

CEDAR LAKE — A crash temporarily knocked out power to several Cedar Lake residents. Large flashes of light were seen from afar as the damaged power lines caused sparks. 

Drivers were advised to avoid the area Thursday night due to the partial road closure as crews continued working on the scene, Cedar Lake firefighters said. 

Around 7 p.m. first responders were called to a crash on Parrish Avenue, between 129th and 117th avenues in Cedar Lake. A vehicle wrecked in the area, damaging power lines.  

There were no injuries reported in the crash, firefighters said.  

The crash initially caused outages for hundreds of Cedar Lake residents but power was restored as of 8:30 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available from first responders.

