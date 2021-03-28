WATCH NOW: Creativity, cooperation key to Chesterton strong return from a rough 2020

"Families have the flexibility to switch models with each quarter depending on individual circumstances and take advantage of a comprehensive summer school program in which students will have opportunities for remediation and enrichment," she said.

"We will continue to provide a safe and engaging environment where students are empowered to explore their talents, build on their curiosity, embrace high expectations, and become responsible, caring citizens," Martinson said. "In addition to typical school-day activities, students will continue to participate and compete in co- and extra-curricular activities at the local and state level."

The town council did its part to help flatten the curve of new COVID-19 infections by enacting an ordinance in May, which defined and limited public gatherings on public property months before the orders from the county health department, Cincoski said. The council also made $10,000 available to the Chesterton Branding Leadership Team to pursue an emergency marketing plan, which included a "Shop—Dine—Stay" campaign.

"My conclusion is that the pandemic has in no way diminished the entrepreneurial spirit of Chesterton’s business community, its optimism for the future, its ability to evolve and adapt, or its sheer perseverance under the most trying and challenging of circumstances," Cincoski said.