WATCH NOW: Crews battle St. John blaze

ST. JOHN — Crews from various fire departments were battling a blaze late Sunday afternoon in St. John.

The St. John Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 14000 block of 93rd Avenue Sunday, Fire Chief Kevin LaDuke told The Times.

St. John firefighters, along with crews from Merrillville and Lake Hills, also responded to the blaze. St. John police and the Lake County Sheriff's Department also were on scene.

Flames and a thick smoke could be seen rising from the structure, which LaDuke said was a pole barn.

LaDuke said the pole barn was unoccupied, and no one was home when the fire broke out.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.