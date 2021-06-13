 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Crews battle St. John blaze
Firefighters from various fire departments battle an engulfed pole barn in the 14000 block of 93rd Avenue in St. John Sunday.

 Mary Freda, The Times

Crews from various fire departments were battling a blaze late Sunday afternoon in St. John. The St. John Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 14000 block of 93rd Avenue Sunday, Fire Chief Kevin LaDuke told The Times. 

The St. John Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 14000 block of 93rd Avenue Sunday, Fire Chief Kevin LaDuke told The Times. 

St. John firefighters, along with crews from Merrillville and Lake Hills, also responded to the blaze. St. John police and the Lake County Sheriff's Department also were on scene. 

Flames and a thick smoke could be seen rising from the structure, which LaDuke said was a pole barn.

LaDuke said the pole barn was unoccupied, and no one was home when the fire broke out. 

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

