WATCH NOW: Crown Point library launches naming contest for new book bike

Arnold's Mobile Bike Repair assembled and serviced the library's new cycle at no cost, and graphics on the bike were done by NWI Print Pro, Wendorf said.

The nature of downtown Crown Point lends itself to the library to have an outreach bike, Wendorf said.

"We participate in a lot of activities on the square, and this is something that we can take out that's a little bit more mobile than the van," Wendorf said. "We can take it to our parks. We can take it to the fairgrounds, to Bulldog Park (and) do pop-up events."

Wendorf said Whiting Public Library and Porter County Public Library also have book bikes.

Equipped with a red cargo box featuring the library's logo, the book bike makes the Crown Point Library more accessible, whether it be taking the book sale on the road, hosting a pop-up storytime or offering to-go crafts, Wendorf said.

Dozens of books can fit into the bicycle's cargo box, which also has space for bookmarks. Books can be checked out, and library cards can be issued from the bike, Wendorf said.

"It's really about bringing access to library services outside the building to people that might not be aware of the things that the library is doing," she said.