WATCH NOW: Crown Point moves up start time for annual Fourth of July parade

CROWN POINT — The annual Fourth of July parade is starting earlier than normal.
The city of Crown Point announced Friday the parade will begin at 11 a.m. this year; historically, the parade started at 2 p.m.
Crown Point Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse told The Times as the city took over the parade and fireworks show, it considered what would be best for the city, residents and parade participants.
"It just seemed to be in everyone's best interest to move it up," Bosse said, noting the main reason for the change was ultimately high temperatures, which often reach 90 degrees or higher on July 4.
"Then people have the opportunity to either participate in another parade later in the day, or still have the opportunity to attend family functions."
The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, according to a previous Times report, and the festivities have since been turned over to the city after the Crown Point 4th of July Celebration Committee disbanded.
This year, the parade will start at 11 a.m. July 4, and will take place along South Main Street from West 125th Street (Burrell Drive) to East Goldsborough Street at the tank, Bosse said.
Staging for the parade will occur at Crown Point High School, like in years past, Bosse said.
"I think those residents that live on that south section there between Franciscan and Burrell will really enjoy being able to see the parade," Bosse said. "Many years they only saw staging, so now they'll be able to really enjoy the parade, too."
When it comes to the rest of the Fourth of July festivities, Bosse said the city is "keeping the tradition the same."
A fireworks show by Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions will be held at dusk, around 9/9:30 p.m. July 4, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, Bosse said.
Bosse said those attending the parade should stay along the edges, and shouldn't run into the road to retrieve candy.
The Fourth of July festivities returning is just the tip of the iceberg for summer events in the city.
Beginning next week, the car cruise will roll back into Crown Point every Thursday from 4-8 p.m. June 3 through Sept. 30.
Also set to return June 3 is the city's summer concert series, with The Cliffords and Soundz of Santana set to take the stage for the first concert of the summer. Concerts are held in conjunction with the car cruise, and also will be held on Friday, July 16, Saturday, July 17, and Saturday, Sept. 11.
The city's farmers market is set to return from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from June 5 through Sept. 25.
"We're really excited that not just the Fourth of July, but all of our events, are scheduled, and we're getting ready to to open up here," Bosse said.
"I think the Fourth of July is always an event that really brings the community out. ... So we're definitely excited about getting back out in the community and sharing these events with our residents."
To participate in the Fourth of July parade or donate, visit www.crownpoint.in.gov or www.cpjuly4.com. For volunteer opportunities, call Bosse at 219-662-3290.