WATCH NOW: Crown Point moves up start time for annual Fourth of July parade

Staging for the parade will occur at Crown Point High School, like in years past, Bosse said.

"I think those residents that live on that south section there between Franciscan and Burrell will really enjoy being able to see the parade," Bosse said. "Many years they only saw staging, so now they'll be able to really enjoy the parade, too."

When it comes to the rest of the Fourth of July festivities, Bosse said the city is "keeping the tradition the same."

A fireworks show by Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions will be held at dusk, around 9/9:30 p.m. July 4, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, Bosse said.

Bosse said those attending the parade should stay along the edges, and shouldn't run into the road to retrieve candy.

The Fourth of July festivities returning is just the tip of the iceberg for summer events in the city.

Beginning next week, the car cruise will roll back into Crown Point every Thursday from 4-8 p.m. June 3 through Sept. 30.