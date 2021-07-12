WATCH NOW: Crown Point unveils expanded clerk-treasurer’s office; wraps up work at fire department, old Civic Center

The new placement allows both Benson and Babjak to see the front counter and lend a hand as needed, Benson said.

Also new to the office is a small conference table in Benson's office.

"The clerk's office never had a meeting room or a meeting area, we always just had to stand around the front to have a meeting," he said. "So now we're going to have a small table."

Furniture, doors and cabinetry were repurposed "as much as we could," during the remodel, Benson pointed out.

Three buildings see upgrades

Benson said the remodel created new space for the city's billing clerks and bookkeepers, as well as the city's payroll clerk, and allowed for an expanded kitchen and additional space for records.

"This was a combination of not only the clerk's office, but the building department, too," Benson said.

While the clerk-treasurer's office had a walk-up window before the renovations, which Benson heralded a "God-send" during the pandemic, it, too, received a face-lift.

"It was very old. It was aged, and the problem with the one before was it was higher, and on the outside, people had to climb two steps to get up," Benson said of the walk-up window.